San Francisco 49ers announce '2021 49ers PRIDE Collection'
The San Francisco 49ers announce the launch of their "2021 49ers PRIDE Collection." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The San Francisco 49ers announce the launch of their "2021 49ers PRIDE Collection." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Patriots reportedly added Troy Fumagalli to their tight end room Thursday while releasing fullback Danny Vitale.
Jacoby Brissett shares message for Mental Health Awareness Month
The Buffalo Bills have a stadium lease that expires in only two years. The team has begun talking to the powers that be in Western New York about an extension. Via Sandra Tan of the Buffalo News, officials from Pegula Sports and Entertainment met with representatives from New York and Erie County to commence the [more]
Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/25/2021
Both the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were upset in Game 1 of their respective series. Will they bounce back in Game 2?
Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.
It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]
Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.
Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on […]
Can a rookie goalie keep the Panthers alive again?
Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/22/2021
You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.
Phil Mickelson says his historic PGA Championship triumph isn't enough to earn a Ryder Cup berth, and he'll need to do more to warrant selection for the US team to take on Europe in September.
No team has more salary cap dollars committed to players in 2022 than the Packers.
The biggest star in basketball feels the league needs to do more to protect its players.
The Food Network star signed a new contract recently and the terms of it look like something you'd see in the NFL.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't hold back in his trash talk of Aaron Rodgers while promoting a charity golf tournament.
The longstanding feud between American Ryder Cup stars Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, which reignited following the leaking of a video taken during last week’s US PGA, has escalated still further with the two players trading barbs on social media. Responding to the announcement of the pairings for the next edition of ‘The Match’ on July 6, which pits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and US PGA champion Phil Mickelson, Koepka wrote: “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12”. DeChambeau responded, tweeting, “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!” The Californian also posted a mocked-up picture on Instagram stories of Koepka with a tiny cutout DeChambeau raising a champagne glass over the Florida golfer’s head. The picture was accompanied by the song Rent by rapper Big Freedia.