San Francisco 49ers 7-round mock draft with trades

It’s time for our final mock of the pre-draft process with less than a week left until the NFL draft.

This time our jaunt over to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator will involve a seven-round mock, which deviates from the previous editions where we kept it to only the first few rounds.

A quick look at the 49ers’ roster shows they may not need all nine of their picks, and some maneuvering around the board could allow them to walk away with a more quality class. We did our best to simulate a few trades to try and get a grasp on how San Francisco’s seven rounds might shake out.

Here it is:

Round 1, Pick 3 | QB Mac Jones, Alabama

All the new buzz is reconnecting the 49ers to Jones, and now it sounds like it's coming from inside the team's facility, which is a departure from the early chatter about the team's interest in Alabama's signal caller. Justin Fields or Trey Lance have higher upside, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan appears to be infatuated with Jones, which is what ultimately matters in this decision.

Round 2, Pick 43 | DB Elijah Molden, Washington

He's a do-everything defensive back who can play multiple roles early on before moving permanently to safety or nickel depending on what the team needs. A versatile, tenacious defender in the secondary in the mold of Kansas City's Tyrann Mathieu would give an extra wrinkle to an already talented defense.

Trade 1

49ers get: No. 80 Raiders get: Nos. 102, 155, 230 The 49ers sent their original third-round pick to Washington in the Trent Williams trade and weren't slated to pick again until No. 102. They used that selection, a fifth and a seventh to jump up to No. 80. Having a strong free agency class affords San Francisco the ability to make those later-round picks expendable in a big jump up the board.

Round 3, Pick 80 | OL Kendrick Green, Illinois

San Francisco's move up nets them a versatile interior offensive lineman. Green would immediately become the favorite to start at right guard, but he could also be the long-term answer at center they've been looking for. If the 49ers believe Green can eventually start at center, he's well worth moving up to snag.

Trade 2

49ers get: Nos. 123, 150, 189 Eagles get: No. 117 The Eagles wanted to move up six spots, and fetching a top 150 pick and another late-round selection to use as sweetener for future deals is worth sliding back for San Francisco. Both 150 and 189 will be used in maneuvers up the board later.

Round 4, Pick 123 | CB. Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota

St-Juste needs some polish but he has all the physical traits to be a good corner. He's 6-0, 202 pounds and uses his size and length very well. The work he needs is evidenced in his zero career interceptions, but a team like the 49ers that doesn't need him to start right away could help St-Juste develop for a year before putting him in the running for a starting job. He's a willing and able tackler in the run game, so worst case he could contribute on special teams if he never becomes a starting-caliber corner.

Trade 3

49ers get: No. 140 Steelers get: Nos. 150, 194 Jumping further into the top 150 by using the 150th pick and a sixth-round choice is the kind of move the 49ers can afford to make. If there's a player on the board they like late in Round 4, it's easy to envision a scenario where they get aggressive and slide up.

Round 4, Pick 140 | TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Tremble did a little bit of everything for the Fighting Irish, but the intrigue here lands in his abilities as a pass catcher. He's a good athlete and measures in at 6-3, 241 pounds. Over two seasons at Notre Dame he flashed good pass-catching skills, but his opportunities were limited. He hauled in just 35 balls for 401 yards and four touchdowns. The 49ers have been looking for another playmaker in the passing game to pair with George Kittle, and Tremble is great value this late in Round 4.

Trade 4

49ers get: No. 159 Chargers get: Nos. 172, 189 Shedding the 172nd and 189th picks fetch the 159th selection for 49ers. They now sit with two selections left, 159 and 180, with five selections already in. Holding onto those later picks isn't as beneficial for a team in need of a higher-quality draft class more than a higher-quantity one.

Round 5, Pick 159 | WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

Powell spent five years with the Tigers and took until Year 5 to finally break out when he posted 53 catches for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. The problem is his other four years netted only 40 receptions, 329 yards and three scores. The good news is there's no long injury history that limited him, just a glut of talent that never allowed him to fully enter the fold. He was extremely impressive as a redshirt senior though. Powell showed good hands, strength at the catch point, and good balance after the catch. He fits a similar mold to Kendrick Bourne, and would be a nice replacement for him as the No. 3 or 4 option in the passing game.

Round 5, Pick 180 | DB Trill Williams, Syracuse

Williams could fill a number of roles for the 49ers as either a slot corner or safety. He has good size and may be able to play either safety spot, but he also played enough coverage in college that his ceiling projects as a starting nickel corner. He's a little bit in the Molden mold where he can be utilized in a number of spots before settling on a position. A good athlete with good size and positional versatility is a good flier late in the fifth round.

