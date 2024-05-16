San Francisco 49ers 2024 schedule
Defending the NFC isn’t going to be an easy task for the 49ers. Their 17-game slate for the 2024 campaign features a slew of tough matchups, high-level quarterbacks and rivals both new and old.
Here’s the 49ers’ complete 2024 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1*
Sept. 9
vs.
8:15pm
2
Sept. 15
at
1:00pm
3
Sept. 22
at
4:25pm
4
Sept. 29
vs.
4:05pm
5
Oct. 6
vs.
4:05pm
6*
Oct. 10
at
8:15pm
7
Oct. 20
vs.
4:25pm
8*
Oct. 27
vs.
8:20pm
9
Nov. 3
Bye
10
Nov. 10
at
1:00pm
11
Nov. 17
vs.
Seattle Seahawks
4:05pm
12
Nov. 24
at
4:25pm
13*
Dec. 1
at
8:20pm
14
Dec. 8
vs.
4:25pm
15*
Dec. 12
vs.
Los Angeles Rams
8:15pm
16
Dec. 22
at
4:25pm
17*
Dec. 30
vs.
8:15pm
18
TBD
at
Arizona Cardinals
TBD
*prime-time game