Advertisement
breaking news:

Follow live: NFL schedule release is here!

San Francisco 49ers 2024 schedule

kyle madson
·1 min read

Defending the NFC isn’t going to be an easy task for the 49ers. Their 17-game slate for the 2024 campaign features a slew of tough matchups, high-level quarterbacks and rivals both new and old.

Here’s the 49ers’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1*

Sept. 9

vs.

New York Jets

8:15pm

Tickets

2

Sept. 15

at

Minnesota Vikings

1:00pm

Tickets

3

Sept. 22

at

Los Angeles Rams

4:25pm

Tickets

4

Sept. 29

vs.

New England Patriots

4:05pm

Tickets

5

Oct. 6

vs.

Arizona Cardinals

4:05pm

Tickets

6*

Oct. 10

at

Seattle Seahawks

8:15pm

Tickets

7

Oct. 20

vs.

Kansas City Chiefs

4:25pm

Tickets

8*

Oct. 27

vs.

Dallas Cowboys

8:20pm

Tickets

9

Nov. 3

Bye

10

Nov. 10

at

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00pm

Tickets

11

Nov. 17

vs.

Seattle Seahawks

4:05pm

Tickets

12

Nov. 24

at

Green Bay Packers

4:25pm

Tickets

13*

Dec. 1

at

Buffalo Bills

8:20pm

Tickets

14

Dec. 8

vs.

Chicago Bears

4:25pm

Tickets

15*

Dec. 12

vs.

Los Angeles Rams

8:15pm

Tickets

16

Dec. 22

at

Miami Dolphins

4:25pm

Tickets

17*

Dec. 30

vs.

Detroit Lions

8:15pm

Tickets

18

TBD

at

Arizona Cardinals

TBD

Tickets

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire