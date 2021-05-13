Breaking News:

San Francisco 49ers 2021 NFL schedule

Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the San Francisco 49ers. Week 1: @ Detroit Lions Week 2: @ Philadelphia Eagles Week 3: vs. Green Bay Packers Week 4: vs. Seattle Seahawks. Week 5: @ Arizona Cardinals Week 6: Bye Week 7: vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 8: @ Chicago Bears. Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 10: vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 11: @ Jacksonville Jaguars Week 12: vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 13: @ Seattle Seahawks. Week 14: @ Cincinnati Bengals Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 16: @ Tennessee Titans Week 17: vs. Houston Texans Week 18: @ Los Angeles Rams

