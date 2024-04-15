Sané expects to have contract extension talks with Bayern soon

Munich's Leroy Sane attends a press conference at the Emirates Stadium, ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match between FC Arsenal and Bayern Munich. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané said he expects to have talks about a contract extension with the club soon.

"I'm not thinking too much about it at the moment, I'm in the here and now. There will be more intensive contact with those responsible in the next few weeks," he told the Kicker sports magazine on Monday.

Sané joined the club in 2020 and his contract expires in 2025. He has recently signalled his interest to stay at Bayern.

The decision on who will replace coach Thomas Tuchel next season is likely to play a role in the contract talks.

Sané said about Tuchel: "I really like his direct manner. With him, you always know where you stand. Thomas Tuchel is definitely one of the best coaches in the world."

Tuchel and Bayern will part ways in summer, but the club is yet to announce a replacement. According to media reports, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was dismissed by Bayern in 2023, is the favourite to take the job.