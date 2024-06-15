San Elizario’s Ricardo Pepi selected to play in the 2024 Copa América

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ricardo Pepi, a San Elizario native, has been selected to play for the United States Men’s National Soccer Team at 2024 Copa América.

The Copa América is the oldest tournament in international soccer, featuring some of the best teams and players from around the world. This is the US’s fourth appearance in the tournament since its inception in 1916.

Pepi is just one of 26 players and one of seven forwards to be selected by head coach Gregg Berhalter to represent the USMNT. This will be the second youngest team the United States has created with a team average of 25 years old- Pepi just 21 years old.

All players were apart of training camp earlier this month having some experience under their belt as a group.

The Copa América will be held June 20th to July 14th in 14 different venues across 13 cities in the United States.

Group play opens against Bolivia on Sunday, June 23rd at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.