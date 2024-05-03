San Elizario ISD to hold Parade of Champions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario Independent School District (SEISD) is inviting the community to celebrate its State Champions for SkillsUSA and San Elizario High School boys soccer team.

The “Parade of Champions” will be held on Tuesday, May 7, starting at 6 p.m. on Higuera Street. Following the parade, there will be a rally, fiesta and fireworks.

SEISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Meza-Chavez and other district leaders will be presenting the boys soccer team with a resolution from the El Paso County Commissioners Court, recognizing the sportsmanship the boys displayed and its achievement in winning the UIL state championship in class 4A.

At the event, there will be music, food and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

“We are incredibly proud of our state champions in SkillsUSA and Boys Soccer. Their success reflects the dedication, talent, and resilience of our students and the unwavering support of our community. Let us come together to celebrate their achievements and inspire future generations of champions,” said Meza-Chavez.

