San Elizario High School track and field standouts sign NLI

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario High School had nine student-athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to continue their respective student-athlete careers at the collegiate level on Friday.

San Elizario hosting it’s very first signing day where nine athletes are signing to compete at the next level across a variety of sports pic.twitter.com/bJHC76Xs2P — Kelly Horyczun (@kellyhoryczun) May 24, 2024

Six of the nine signees were track and field/cross country standouts at San Elizario.

Four of the six signed to run at the NCAA Division I level:

Julian Guerra signed his National Letter of Intent to UTEP.

Angel Maese and Alexandra Ordaz signed to New Mexico State.

Kylee Pardo signed her NLI to Stephen F. Austin.

Bryan Hernandez and Emiliano Medina signed to Eastern New Mexico (NCAA Division II).

San Elizario soccer standout Dyvette Trejo signed to Ranger College.

San Elizario basketball star Maya Contreras signed to New Mexico Junior College.

San Elizario cheerleader Dyanalise Holguin signed to UTEP.

