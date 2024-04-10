San Elizario boys back in UIL Soccer State Championships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The San Elizario boys high school soccer team is one of 24 teams that will be playing at the 2024 UIL Soccer State Championships in Georgetown, Texas this week.

After beating Pecos, Hirschi, Austin, Castleberry, and Riverside in its playoff run, the Eagles are in the Class 4A Final Four. San Elizario joins Kilgore, Navasota, and Boerne as the last four teams in the entire state of Texas playing for this year’s Class 4A boys soccer state championship.

This is the second straight year San Elizario is in the UIL Soccer State Championships.

Last year, the Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Hidalgo Early College. Hidalgo’s Reynaldo Cantu scored a goal off an handling error from San Elizario goalkeeper Stephen Chairez with 47 seconds remaining in the match.

Since then, San Elizario has come back with a vengeance. After losing its first three games of the 2023-24 season, the Eagles have won 22 straight games, including five playoff games, to get back to the same exact state the program was knocked out of last year.

San Elizario will face off against Navasota in the Class 4A State Semifinals on Wednesday in Georgetown, Texas.

Kickoff at Birkelbach Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST/5:30 p.m. MT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.