San Elizario beats Riverside, advances to 4A Soccer State Championships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Francisco Marquez goal led to San Elizario securing a 1-0 win over Riverside in the Region 1-4A boys final of the UIL Texas high school soccer playoffs at the Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Texas on Saturday.

San Elizario is headed back to the Class 4A Soccer State Championships in Georgetown, Texas for the second year in a row. This is the fifth time in the last nine seasons under the direction of head coach Max Sappenfield that the Eagles are in the Final Four. The Eagles are looking for redemption after falling 1-0 to Hidalgo in last year’s Final Four round in the pursuit of winning its fourth state championship in program history.

The San Elizario boys soccer team beat Riverside to advance to the UIL soccer state championships.



Up next, the Final Four in Georgetown, Texas. https://t.co/Mzv14hDDf3 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 6, 2024

San Elizario will square off against Navasota in the Class 4A boys State Semifinals on Wednesday at Birkelback Field in Georgetown, TX. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.

In the Region 1-5A boys final, the Burges Mustangs suffered a 3-0 loss to Midlothian.

Midlothian 3, El Paso Burges 0, final

Midlothian is the Region I-5A champion, earning a berth to the state tournament. — Jonathan Hull (@Hull_TRN) April 6, 2024

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.