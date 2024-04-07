Advertisement

San Elizario beats Riverside, advances to 4A Soccer State Championships

Sam Guzman
·1 min read
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Francisco Marquez goal led to San Elizario securing a 1-0 win over Riverside in the Region 1-4A boys final of the UIL Texas high school soccer playoffs at the Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Texas on Saturday.

San Elizario is headed back to the Class 4A Soccer State Championships in Georgetown, Texas for the second year in a row. This is the fifth time in the last nine seasons under the direction of head coach Max Sappenfield that the Eagles are in the Final Four. The Eagles are looking for redemption after falling 1-0 to Hidalgo in last year’s Final Four round in the pursuit of winning its fourth state championship in program history.

San Elizario will square off against Navasota in the Class 4A boys State Semifinals on Wednesday at Birkelback Field in Georgetown, TX. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.

In the Region 1-5A boys final, the Burges Mustangs suffered a 3-0 loss to Midlothian.

