San Elizario beats Navasota 1-0 to advance to 4A Boys Soccer State Final

Sam Guzman
·1 min read
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The San Elizario boys high school soccer team played its way to 1-0 double overtime victory over Navasota in the UIL 4A state semifinal at Birkelbach Field on Wednesday.

Eduardo Marquez converted a penalty kick in the 98th minute of the match to give San Elizario the 1-0 victory.

With the win, San Elizario advances to its fourth state title game in program history. The Eagles are undefeated in state title games: 3-0.

San Elizario will look to make it 4-0 in state title games when it plays Boerne for all the marbles on Friday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CST/1:30 p.m. MT.

