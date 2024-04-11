San Elizario beats Navasota 1-0 to advance to 4A Boys Soccer State Final

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The San Elizario boys high school soccer team played its way to 1-0 double overtime victory over Navasota in the UIL 4A state semifinal at Birkelbach Field on Wednesday.

Eduardo Marquez converted a penalty kick in the 98th minute of the match to give San Elizario the 1-0 victory.

San Elizario converts the PK in the 98th minute to put them up 1-0 over Navasota in the Class 4A state semifinals. https://t.co/nasXgYZwdk — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 11, 2024

With the win, San Elizario advances to its fourth state title game in program history. The Eagles are undefeated in state title games: 3-0.

For the fourth time in program history, the San Elizario boys are through to the Class 4A state championship game!



The Eagles will go up against Boerne on Friday for the state title. https://t.co/8MRq0GXYML — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 11, 2024

San Elizario will look to make it 4-0 in state title games when it plays Boerne for all the marbles on Friday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CST/1:30 p.m. MT.

