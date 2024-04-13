San Elizario beats Boerne 1-0, wins fourth state title in program history

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KTSM) — The San Elizario High School boys soccer team are state champions.

San Elizario beat Boerne 1-0 on Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown, Texas to win the UIL Class 4A boys soccer state championship.

Ladies and gentleman, @SEISDboysSoccer are the Class 4A state champs!

“I think we finally fulfilled the destiny,” San Elizario senior goalkeeper Stephen Chairez said. “All of my friends here, we’ve trained since we were young. It was only a matter of time.” [as Chairez points at UIL state championship medal].

It’s the fourth time that the San Elizario boys soccer team has won state in the program’s history. The Eagles remain a perfect 4-0 when they have reached the state title game.

“It feels great for us. We’ve been fighting for this the whole time; the whole four years and it feels so special.” San Elizario junior forward Francisco Marquez said.

“It feels really nice. I’m really happy because I got to do it with my friends, my family: they all came here to support. It was really fun.” San Elizario sophomore forward Angel Salas said.

San Elizario’s Francisco Marquez scored in the 62nd minute (61:58) of the game for the contest’s only score. It was a shot from about 25-yards that made the difference and put the Eagles ahead.

San Elizario scores in 62nd minute!



Francisco Marquez with a GOLAZO to put the Eagles ahead.

I got the ball, dribbled a little bit. I thought of passing it, but I took the shot and thanks to God, it went in,” Marquez said. “When I saw it go in, it was just an unbelievable moment. I did not know what to do. I just wanted to scream because I was so happy that I scored.”

San Elizario dominated the match, outshooting Boerne, 13-1.

That cracked the seal on what had been a defensive stalemate.

The two teams went into halftime tied 0-0, although San Elizario spent most of the first half in Boerne’s half of the field. San Elizario launched five quality shots in the first half, but Boerne goalie Ben Niedecken was like a brick wall and registered five saves.

“Soccer is won in a moment. You can’t be frustrated. What you can be is grateful that you’re opening up their goal,” San Elizario boys soccer head coach Max Sappenfield said. “I was pretty happy and I told the kids at halftime, I said, guys don’t panic.”

“We had been shooting for so long and Max [Sappenfield] does tell us it does take eight shots for one goal and that’s how it went.” San Elizario sophomore forward Angel Salas said.

San Elizario ends its season on a 24-game winning streak. The Eagles finish 24-3 overall — its second straight 20-plus win season. Most importantly, San Elizario — led by head coach Max Sappenfield — is heading home with its fourth state championship in the last nine years.

#KTSM9Sports is on the road!



Georgetown, Texas is the place to be. @SEISDboysSoccer taking on Boerne in the UIL 4A state championship game.



The Eagles looking to capture its fourth state title in program history.#TXHSSOC | @KTSMtv pic.twitter.com/HPqYl1XFqm — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 12, 2024

