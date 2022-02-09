San Diego vs Saint Mary’s prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 10

San Diego vs Saint Mary’s How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA

How To Watch: NBC Sports California

Record: San Diego (13-11), Saint Mary’s (20-4)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Diego vs Saint Mary’s Game Preview

Why San Diego Will Win

The Toreros have enough of a defense to make this interesting.

They don’t bomb away from the outside and they don’t force enough mistakes to create a ton of easy points, but they’re great on the boards and they’ve got a tough style that keeps teams to around 65 points.

Saint Mary’s has a good offense, but it’s not going to come out and crank up 90 points walking into the gym. It’s not a great rebounding team and it’s used to playing in low-scoring games.

If San Diego can control the tempo and have a positive rebounding margin, it’ll have a chance.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

Really, Saint Mary’s? This is why we can’t have nice things.

The Gaels pop into the top 25, and the first game in it loses to Santa Clara 77-72.

Just assume they’ll play with a wee bit of fire in this.

No, this isn’t the greatest rebounding team, but it’s a whole lot better defensively than it showed on Tuesday night. San Diego isn’t going to hit 55% from the field like Santa Clara did.

Getting up and down the floor in a fast-break style isn’t what Saint Mary’s does, but if it can force double-digit turnovers and not allow a whole lot of extra passes for easy points – Santa Clara had a whopping 18 assists – it’ll be fine.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

12-0 at home, Saint Mary’s will come up with a big-time performance to try staying in the top 25 for next week. It might not be quite enough to stay in the fun without a few breaks, but it’ll have few issues. The Toreros won’t have enough outside punch.

Story continues

San Diego vs Saint Mary’s Prediction, Lines

Saint Mary’s 74, San Diego 61

Line: Sain Mary’s -15.5, o/u: 126

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Sports with a ball

1: Sports that rely on judges and opinions, unlike college football with its playoff system that … never mind.

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams