San Diego Tennis Fest to return to Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego District Tennis Association is serving up its annual Tennis Festival in Balboa Park — and it’s all free.

“There’s nothing like it, it’s the biggest of its kind,” said John Broderick, a past president of San Diego District Tennis Association. “For San Diego, it’s become an institution.”

Celebrating its 24th year in operation, it’s the largest free public tennis clinic hosted at the Balboa Tennis Club.

“This event has something for everybody,” continued Broderick, “whether you’re an absolute beginner and an adult or a junior at any age or level. There is no registration, it’s offered free to the public so anybody could come out and participate.”

As an added incentive, free shirts will be handed out to the first 1,000 attendees with the City of San Diego also issuing a proclamation in honor of the two-decade-long event.

“It’s an honor to have that kind of recognition,” continued Broderick. “For the sports and for the City of San Diego to show how much tennis means. It’s great to have that kind of recognition. It’s a big deal for everybody.”

It also welcomes some legends of the game with International Tennis Hall of Famer Charlie Pasarell receiving the Ben Press award. Thirteen-time Grand Slam winner Rosie Casals will be the presenter. Rod Laver will likely be in attendance to support Charlie.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.