San Diego State vs. Yale: Predictions, picks and odds for Sunday's March Madness game

Day two of the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament saw the final remaining brackets busted thanks to multiple upsets, including the No. 13 Yale Bulldogs in the East region. Yale knocked off No. 4 Auburn 78-76 to secure a game against No. 5 seed San Diego State today.

Yale's win over Auburn marked the programs's first first-round win in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. John Poulakidas had a game-high 28 points - including the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:11 left in the game - to power the Bulldogs one step closer to the Sweet 16.

San Diego State, the defending national runners-up, held on in the second half to beat UAB 69-65 behind forward Jaedon LeDee's game-high 32 points. The Aztecs let UAB get to the free throw line a lot in the first round and that could be a problem against Yale, who shot 31 free throws against Auburn.

This is the second time these two program have met on the basketball court - Yale won the first meeting 69-62 - and they meet today for a spot in the Sweet 16.

San Diego State vs. Yale predictions

Sportsbook Wire: San Diego State 74, Yale 68

Staff note that San Diego State is 21-5 record in games when it was favored on the moneyline this season and that Yale has been the underdog eight times and won three of those games.

On3: San Diego State 69, Yale 63

Nick Schultz writes, "Both teams put up solid showings on offense in their opening games – Yale scored 78 points against Auburn and San Diego State dropped 69 points vs. UAB. However, SDSU has one of the top defenses in the country, meaning it might not be easy for Yale to find a rhythm."

College Football News: San Diego State 74, Yale 66

Pete Fiutak writes, "LeDee has been the dominant force, but Darrion Trammell, Lamont Butler, and Micah Parrish have been through all the wars. There’s zero panic in this bunch, they’re always around the ball, and the defense should be able to hold up just enough at the end. How else did Yale beat Auburn? 21-of-31 on the free throw line. Those were the most free throw attempts on the year, and the 21 were tied for the second-most made. That’s not happening in this."

Do you believe in karma? SEC struggles show Greg Sankey should keep hands off of NCAA Tournament expansion

San Diego State vs. Yale: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Aztecs are favorites to defeat the Bulldogs in Sunday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Saturday.

Spread: San Diego State (-5.5)

Moneylines: San Diego State (-250); Yale (+200)

Over/under: 128.5

How to watch San Diego State vs. Yale: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, March 24 at 9:40 p.m. ET

Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Washington

Cable TV: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

