San Diego State vs Wyoming Recap: Aztecs earn coveted Quad 1 victory, 73-66

SDSU likely gets off the bubble with a win at Wyoming.

San Diego State’s (19-7, 11-4) last road trip to the Mountain Time Zone results in a 73-66 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys (23-6, 12-4). Each visit to arenas above sea-level prior resulted in a loss, but Brian Dutcher prepared his players this round for a heavyweight match.

The thin Rocky Mountain air fueled a San Diego State team determined to walk out a winner. Matt Bradley made his presence known to fans and scored a career-high 30 points, 20 of those points came in the first half. The senior shot came out the gates hot, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, including a Damian Lillard-like jumper.

Before the end of the first half, San Diego State shot 53.6 percent from the field, 10-of-14 from the perimeter, and recorded 11 points off turnovers.

Cowboys coach Jeff Linder had his team throw every counter punch they had against their opponent. Hunter Maldonado played a full 40-minute game and recorded a triple-double, sophomore Graham Ike had a double-double, and two other Cowboys scored 10-plus points. Wyoming battled back every time SDSU started to pull away. They never let the Aztecs lead more than 11 points, and forced their visitors back to earth, keeping them at 30-percent shooting in the second half.

Wyoming fans were trying to will their squad back into the game, as a fan was ejected for screaming in the face of Aztec Lamont Butler.

Wyoming got close late in the second half and closed the deficit to 67-66 with 1:20 left, but the Aztecs figured out how to close this game out. Trey Pulliam with two clutch field goals that sealed the deal for the Aztecs, especially a mid-range jumper to put the Aztecs up five under 30 seconds left.

San Diego State emerged victorious as they held the lead for 33 minutes and continue their 34-game win streak when leading with five minutes to play. They came out strong and held on despite showing exhaustion in the final minutes of the game. The Aztecs proved they belonged in the NCAA Tournament on Monday night/

Up Next

San Diego State returns home for senior night against Fresno State on Thursday. Wyoming goes to UNLV on Wednesday.