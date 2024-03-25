San Diego State vs. UConn: Odds, TV, date, how to watch Sweet 16 March Madness matchup

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the No. 1 UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 this Thursday from the TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

The Huskies came into the tournament as one of the most highly touted teams. And they have shown they are truly capable of repeating with convincing wins to open March Madness. Now they get a familiar face later this week.

San Diego State is making a habit of these runs, making it back-to-back appearances in the Sweet 16. Though last year was a magical moment cut short for the Aztecs. They made it to the title game, when they lost to UConn. So, you could see this as something of a grudge match for an impassioned squad itching for their second shot against the big, bad Huskies.

Here's how to watch Thursday's Sweet 16 game between San Diego State and UConn.

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 UConn odds, lines:

Spread: UConn (-10)

Moneyline: UConn (-470); San Diego State (+360)

Over/under: 134

How to watch San Diego State vs. UConn:

When: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 7:39 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston

Cable TV: TBS/TruTV

Streaming: Paramount+

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

