San Diego State vs Creighton Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

San Diego State vs Creighton: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.

San Diego State vs Creighton Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 17

Game Time: 7:27 pm

Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: truTV

Records: San Diego State (8 seed, 23-8)

Creighton (9 seed, 22-11)

Region: Midwest

Why Creighton Will Win

So, you want to play a dogfight of a defensive game that comes down to tough rebounds and maximizing every offensive possession? Creighton is more than happy to be a part of your plan.

This might not have been the best overall defense in the Big East, but it’s not far off. It led the conference in field goal percentage defense, it did what it could against the more dangerous three point shooting teams – it held its own against Villanova – and San Diego State isn’t about to crank up the offensive production.

The Aztecs can rebound, but they’re not dominant. Creighton has the size and ability to come up with enough offensive rebounds to be annoying, but …

Why San Diego State Will Win

Yeah, you think you can do defense, Creighton? Welcome to San Diego State.

There’s no way around this team’s style. It’s going to hold the ball to the last possible microsecond on every possession, and either it’ll score, or it won’t – no big whoop. Whatever happens, the defense is going to hold its own on the other end.

The Aztecs are second in the nation in scoring defense allowing just 58 points per game, and they’re fourth in field goal defense. Most importantly here where every possession will matter, San Diego State forces turnovers and Creighton gives the ball up way too easily.

San Diego State vs Creighton: What’s Going To Happen

First one of 50 wins?

You’re going to get a strong power nap in only to wake up and realize the score hasn’t changed much.

But it works for San Diego State.

Neither side will ever get comfortable, and two threes in a row will be what counts as a run, but Creighton – even with its balance – doesn’t have an offensive playmaker like Matt Bradley.

So no, this won’t be anything fun if you like lots of points, but it’ll be among the most intense games of the first round.

San Diego State vs Creighton: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

San Diego State 55, Creighton 52

Line: San Diego State -2.5, o/u: 120

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

San Diego State vs Creighton Must See Rating: 4

