San Diego State vs Colorado State Recap: Aztec defense holds off Rams, 63-58

San Diego State’s bench showed up and the defense closed it out.

Another slow San Diego State start saw the Aztecs down 14-7 at the first media timeout. But then the bench came alive on a 13-3 run and closed the game with 27 points to secure their Mountain West Semi-Final win over Colorado State, 63-58.

Matt Bradley had another quiet night with only five points, but the his offensive threat confused the Rams’ man-to-man defense allowing others to score in his absence. By halftime, San Diego State shot 52 percent from the field, and 6-of-10 from beyond the arc to go up 35-26.

On a one-day turnaround, Aztec Coach Brian Dutcher said there isn’t time to install anything new, so the plan was to “take away three-point shots from the good shooters and…just try to be solid defensively.”

Dutcher’s plan rang true as Roddy scored only eight points in the first half and the Fort Collins team was 3-of-10 before the break.

But, the Mountain West Player of the Year preyed on lapses in the defense and outmuscled defenders in the second half, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Stevens kept his squad in the ball game with deep threes, as the guard shot 3-of-5, recording 21 points total.

The second half played close to SDSU’s methodical defense and stalling pace, as the score was stuck at 45-39 for almost 3 minutes. The Aztecs played their game by outrebounding them 32-24, 13 of those being offensive. Simply, Colorado State couldn’t get bodies on San Diego State.

But in the scoring lulls, the Rams pressed ahead and disrupted San Diego State’s momentum by making miraculous attempt after another, forcing 14 turnovers on SDSU, and matching up on defense.

The resilient Rams cut the Aztec lead to 2 with 18 seconds left. Mensah had fouled out, and things were about to take a turn. On the ensuing inbound, they chose not to foul Trey Pulliam, the first Aztec player to receive the ball, who then passed to Adam Seiko to avoid the backcourt trap. Still, no foul, Seiko crossed halfcourt with the ball in hand, allowing the coaching staff to call a timeout. A precious eight seconds whittled away from Niko Medved’s indecision.

Chandler Jacobs would be called for a foul on the next possession, putting Adam Seiko on the line for two free throws, putting the game away for the Aztecs.

UP NEXT

For another straight year, San Diego State enters the championship game for a chance to cut down a net and punch their ticket without worry. Most experts have Colorado State as a lock for the tournament, but will now wait on Sunday to see where they are getting shipped to next week.