San Diego State vs. Brigham Young University: Preview, How To Stream, Odds & More

SDSU travels to Provo to take on a red hot BYU team.

WHO: San Diego State (1-0, 0-0 in the MWC) vs. Brigham Young Univerity (1-0, 0-0 in the Big 12)

WHEN: Friday, November 10th, 6:00 PT

WHERE: J Willard Marriot Center, Provo UT

STREAM: ESPN+

Line: KenPom, BYU is favored by 2.

One of the best early games of the season, SDSU travels to Provo to take new Big 12 member BYU. The Aztecs won the matchup in Viejas last season, but they are 4-30 all time playing in Provo, so the odds are stacked against them. Fresh off a run to the national championship game, the Aztecs are going to get everyone’s best shot every night.

San Diego State is feeling pretty good though after beating Cal State Fullerton 83-57 despite not shooting the ball well. The Aztecs took 32 shots behind the arc and only made 9 (29%), but still managed to put up 83 points and win by 26.

The big story was center Jaedon LeDee recording a career high 27 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Lamont Butler, famous for hitting the shot that sent SDSU to the championship, had a slow scoring night but tied a career high with 7 assists, and played his typical lockdown defense. He allowed only 5 points in 17 possessions as the primary defender.

The Aztec offense looked much different through one game. Gone are the days of last year where they played two bigs in the post each possession. This year they are spreading the floor, whipping the ball around, and finding good shots.

The return of Darrion Trammell will be worth watching. The southern regional MVP has missed most of training camp and the first game with a shoulder injury, but seems ready to play against BYU. Will he be rusty, or step right back into form. The Aztecs are hoping for the latter.

In order to win they’ll need to continue to play their trademark defense, as well as continue this new style of play offensively. BYU has great talent but they lack a player who can match LeDee’s size and physicality inside. LeDee scored 23 against BYU last season and will look to do that again Friday night.

They also can’t let BYU turn the game into a track meet. Both teams played really fast in their first games, but playing in transition favors BYU at home and at elevation. The Aztecs will need to slow the game down.

Texas Southern Breakdown

BYU absolutely destroyed the first opponent Houston Christian. They won 110-63 behind a barrage of 3-pointers.

Spencer Johnson has diversified his game and become more than a 3&D player. The return of Trevin Knell helps out BYU immensely with his ability to stretch the floor. Fousseyni Traore lacks height but is strong inside the paint, and his wingspan helps makeup for being shorter than most of his matchups.

BYU has arguably the best roster they’ve had under coach Mark Pope. The were picked to finish 13th in the big 12, but he’s hoping to use the 3-point shot as an equalizer, so expect the 3-point barrage to continue.

BYU should look to turn this game into a track meet. The more they run, the more they get to use their superior depth and better acclimated bodies against the Aztecs.

They also need to hit their 3-point shots. They got away with shooting 35% from deep against Houston Christian, but Houston Christian is one of the worst teams in college basketball, with arguably the worst defense in division 1. SDSU has had a top 10 defense 3 of the last 4 years, so their won’t be many east looks at the rim. If the 3-point shot is going to be an equalizer in the Big 12, tonight is the night to show that.

Players to Watch:

Jaedon LeDee– San Diego State

At 6’9” 240, LeDee is a physical presence done low. He’s also shown the ability early this season to grab a rebound and go coast to coast with it, run pick and rolls, hit skip passes, and has flashed 3-point range. It’s questionable whether BYU has any one player who can guard LeDee one on one. The Aztecs will need another stellar performance from LeDee to pull off the win.

All off-season I was calling for LeDee to be a rim runner in transition, and through one game the coaches have come through. LeDee tries to get deep position in the paint and they even installed a new High-Low action to help support it.

Spencer Johnson– BYU

Johnson, the oldest player in Division 1, is also one of the best shooters in the nation. He scored 17 points against SDSU last season. His abilities are key to BYU’s strategy of stretching the floor and shooting from deep. He also looks improved early this season and seems to be a more complete player, which only makes him more dangerous.

Prediction: BYU 72, SDSU 70

This should be a close and exciting game. Don’t be surprised if Jaedon Ledee scores 20+ again, but ultimately BYU pulls it out at home behind big efforts from Johnson and Knell.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire