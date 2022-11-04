San Diego State University Is Reportedly In Talks With PAC-12

The PAC-12 is highly interested in SDSU as it eyes expansion.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff needs to act if he wants his conference to survive.

San Francisco, CA- Getting down to brass taxes: Oregon sports reporter and PAC-12 insider John Canzano broadcasted Wednesday on his The Bald Faced Truth blog that “a source told him that the PAC-12 and San Diego State have been partaking in ‘ongoing communication'”.

Canzano went on to note that SDSU is widely considered as the surefire future member of the PAC-12, as they are eyeing expansion possibilities.

The Huron Consulting Group, who is advising San Diego State on making the jump to the Power 5 has declined to comment on the matter.

The PAC-12 has already announced that securing the conference’s media-rights deal is the main priority. It’s also traditional that expansion news will happen publicly only when a deal is sealed.

Canzano mentioned that the PAC-12 isn’t the only conference with interest in the last available school in the So Cal market, as the Big 12 also might be in the picture. Canzano did say that according to former Fox Sports president, Bob Thompson, that of the two the PAC-12 is in better standing to add SDSU because the Big 12 won’t stand to get any additional money by adding them. Current members would take a haircut, and this helps the PAC-12.

San Diego State Athletic Director J.D. Wicker has positioned SDSU as the most likely addition to the PAC-12 if it decides to replace UCLA and USC when they depart for the Big Ten in 2024.

News could come in the next few weeks, as the PAC-12 finalizes its new media rights deal and then considers expansion.

It certainly helps that, complementing Tony Gwynn Stadium, and their celebrated Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, the Aztecs just built a new 35,000 capacity football stadium, which is expandable to 50,000.

The winds of change are blowing, and San Diego State is well positioned. Stay tuned.

