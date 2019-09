Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth get you up to speed on the storylines to follow in Saturday's San Diego State-UCLA clash at 1:15 p.m. PT/ 2:15 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network. The Bruins, who suffered a Week 1 loss at Cincinnati, are looking to take the win in their home opener at the Rose Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad