San Diego State transfer OL sets May official visit date with Florida

The Gators are looking to add to their offensive line room during the spring transfer portal period, and San Diego State’s Josh Simmons is one of the top targets for Florida, according to Swamp247.

Billy Napier’s recruiting staff has been working to get Simmons on campus for a while, and now he’s locked in for an official visit May 5. The spring portal is open from April 15-30, so that means he’ll be in town after it closes. He could still commit and transfer sight unseen, though.

Simmons started all 13 games for San Diego State a year ago and finished the season one snap shy of 800. That’s enough of a sample size for draft experts to consider him a potential prospect, and getting reps in against the SEC would be the best way for him to keep his draft stock on the rise.

Florida added guard Micah Mazzccua and tackles Damieon George and Kiyaunta Goodwin during the winter portal period, but it became apparent during spring practices and the Orange and Blue Game that Napier needed to add another player or two to the trenches.

Simmons fits the bill perfectly. He doesn’t necessarily have to step into a starting role right away, but he has the experience to do so if the team needs him to.

More Football!

Florida QB earns fifth star in latest On3 Industry Ranking update Gators ahead of the pack for 4-star in-state wide receiver Florida football cracks ESPN's Football Power Index preseason top 25 Top 25 teams in ESPN's Football Power Index ahead of 2023 season Florida football 'number one right now' for this blue-chip wide receiver

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire