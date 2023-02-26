San Diego State helps USC with buzzer-beating win over New Mexico

The USC Trojans continue to win games. On top of that, they are getting help from other programs as bubbles begin to burst across the country.

One example came on Saturday night in the Mountain West Conference. The San Diego State Aztecs won the MWC regular season title with a thrilling buzzer-beating win over the New Mexico Lobos.

New Mexico, which was at one point the last remaining undefeated team in the country, has sputtered as of late. The Lobos are now on the wrong side of the bubble and are in danger of missing the tournament altogether.

So, the Trojans can thank SDSU’s Lamont Butler for this game-winner.

The Trojans defeated Utah on Saturday night, and Arizona State stunned Arizona with a desperation half-court three at the final horn which left Wildcat fans silent.

So, Arizona State — a bubble team — got a huge upset win, but San Diego State helped USC a ton by defeating New Mexico and more than likely causing the Lobos to need a deep MWC Tournament run in order to make the field of 68.

LAMONT BUTLER WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR @Aztec_MBB 😳 (via @CBSSportsCBB)pic.twitter.com/31qwlYjWaR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 26, 2023

The Trojans finish out the regular season with two very important games against Arizona and Arizona State, both at the Galen Center. Winning at least one of those should put USC in very good shape to make the NCAA Tournament field.

“Desmond Cambridge, OHHHHH. HE GOT IT! HE WON IT! ARIZONA STATE HAS WON IT! … The Sun Devils have taken down No. 7. Unbelievable.” —@RichWaltz 😱😱pic.twitter.com/VfwJbY5Vwz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 25, 2023

