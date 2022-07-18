San Diego State Football: Ranking 2022’s Opposing Quarterbacks

The Aztecs defense will be tasked with shutting down some pretty good quarterbacks this fall.

Expect several quarterback duels in 2022.

12. Idaho State – Tyler Vander Waal or Hunter Hays

In his first season as Idaho State’s head coach, Charlie Ragle will need to sort out a complicated quarterback situation. In nine games last season, Hays passed for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. Even if Hays beat out Vander Waal for the starting position, he will likely have to share snaps during the season.

11. New Mexico – Miles Kendrick or Isaiah Chavez or CJ Montes

The Lobos finished the 2021 season with a 3-9 record. One major reason why they finished with a losing record was inconsistency at the quarterback position. Kendrick transferred to New Mexico from Kansas and will have a serious opportunity to be the starting quarterback. Kendrick will need to outperform Chavez and Montes. The Lobos have a three-quarterback race and could use all three throughout the season.

When Terry Wilson Jr. missed time with an injury, Chavez and Montes filled in for Wilson. The two quarterbacks failed to win many games. The quarterback competition should be wide open for New Mexico. It could be Kendrick’s job for the taking.

10. Nevada – Nate Cox or Shane Illingworth

When the Wolf Pack had to replace Colin Kaepernick in 2011, it was difficult for the next quarterback to assume his role. The same can be said for the Wolf Pack’s 2022 quarterback, who will have to replace Carson Strong. Cox, who is 6-foot-9, will be in contention to win the starting job. He will be going up against 6-foot-6-inch Illingworth. The winner of this battle will have a tough task to carry the offense.

9. Hawaii – Brayden Schager or Cammon Cooper

Under first-year head coach Timmy Chang, Hawaii will hope to get back to a winning record for the first time since 2019. Hawaii will lean on Schager’s experience within the program to see if he can lead the team in 2022. Hawaii has options at quarterback because they can opt to go with Cooper at quarterback. Cooper transferred from Washington State in January and will be an option for the Rainbow Warriors.

8. UNLV – Cameron Friel or Doug Brumfield or Harrison Bailey

After a 2-10 season in 2021, UNLV will hope to find a reliable quarterback option. Friel played in nine games as a freshman and he struggled throughout the season. Friel will try to hold on to his job. Sophomore Doug Brumfield saw some playing time in 2021 and he will be in line to compete for the starting job. Friel and Brumfield will have to compete with Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey, who played the last two seasons at Tennessee.

7. Toledo – Dequan Finn

After an appearance in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl, Toledo is ready to have Finn take another step forward in 2022. Finn was fourth in the MAC in passing efficiency with a 149.3 rating in 2021. He will look to improve on his 2,067 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. Finn managed to limit turnovers as he threw only two interceptions. Look for Finn to play conservative and limit interceptions in 2022.

6. San Jose State – Chevan Cordeiro

After four seasons at Hawaii, Cordeiro decided to stay in the Mountain West for one more season. Now that Cordeiro is San Jose State’s quarterback for 2022, he will be expected to help San Jose State win games. In 2021, the Spartans lost to San Diego State. With Cordeiro at quarterback, the hope is that he will be able to get the Spartans over the hump.

5. Arizona – Jayden de Laura

After two seasons at Washington State, de Laura transferred to Arizona in January. Arizona had a crowded quarterback room in 2021 and de Laura will provide stability to the position. The Wildcats had five quarterbacks make appearances in 2021. The lack of trust in their quarterbacks led to a 1-11 overall record.

4. Air Force – Haaziq Daniels

2021 was Daniels’ breakout season as Air Force’s quarterback. He led the Falcons to a 10-3 overall record in 2021. When Air Force played San Diego State in October 2021, Daniels had trouble throwing the ball but he rushed for 50 yards against the Aztecs. Daniels wants to have a better performance against San Diego State in 2022.

3. Boise State – Hank Bachmeier

Boise State finished the 2021 season with a 7-5 record in Andy Avalos’s first season. Bachmeier had to make adjustments in a new offense and he managed to pass for 3,079 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Bachmeier will flourish in his second season in the offense.

2. Fresno State – Jake Haener

Haener nearly left Fresno State and returned to Washington before he decided to come back to Fresno for one final season. In Fresno State’s 10-point win over San Diego State in October 2021, threw for more than 300 yards with one touchdown. He played an important role in that win and the entire season. Haener will be an impactful part of Fresno State’s 2022 season.

1. Utah – Cameron Rising

Rising was a part of Utah’s magical 2021 season. The Utes nearly won the Rose Bowl, but fell short against Ohio State. Rising passed for 2,493 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2021. San Diego State will need to plan for Rising to play a major role in Utah’s offense on Sept. 17.

