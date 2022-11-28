San Diego State Football: Aztecs To Face Middle Tennessee in EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

The Aztecs will head to the Hawaiian islands for a holiday clash with the Blue Raiders.

More Christmas Eve cheer from the Hawaiian islands.

The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl has had some setbacks over the last couple of years, canceled twice by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but the game is finally back on and will see the San Diego State Aztecs face the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on December 24. This was first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

Brady Hoke’s Aztecs weren’t able to defend the West division title in 2022, but San Diego State finished 7-5 with a 5-3 record in Mountain West play. MTSU, meanwhile, overcame a rocky season opener to finish fourth in Conference USA with a 7-5 campaign, including road victories over Colorado State and then-ranked Miami (FL) in non-conference play. It will be the first meeting between SDSU and the Blue Raiders.

The Hawaii Bowl will take center stage on Christmas Eve as the only bowl game scheduled that day. It will be broadcast on ESPN, kicking off at 3:00 PM local time and 5:00 PM Pacific/6:00 PM Mountain.

