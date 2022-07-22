San Diego State Football: Alama Uluave Named To Rimington Trophy Award Watch List

The Aztecs center stands alone from the Mountain West in the preseason list of college football’s best at the position.

College football’s watch list season continued this morning thanks in part to the Rimington Trophy Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best center. As with the Biletnikoff Award watch list released earlier this week, only one Mountain West player made the cut.

San Diego State’s Alama Uluave appears here for the first time after anchoring an offensive line that sent two players to the NFL this past spring. He could be next in line for that career path himself, too, after starting all 14 games for the Aztecs at center and grabbing an all-conference honorable mention last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he only allowed six pressures in over 400 dropbacks and earned an overall grade of 73.4 that ranked fourth among Mountain West centers.

Uluave enters 2022 as the seasoned veteran, with a total of 22 career starts, on a unit that could skew younger for a change. He was also named a member of the conference media’s preseason all-conference team yesterday, meaning that he’ll be integral to the team’s division title defense.

Last year’s Rimington Trophy winner was Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum.

