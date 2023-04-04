San Diego State Falls To UConn In National Title Game, 76-59

Aztecs are national runners-up

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

The loss hurts but what a season

San Diego State’s first trip to the NCAA title game appearance was as an underdog against UConn by being a 7.5-point underdog. It ended in disappointment by losing to the Huskies, 76-59.

This UConn team was very dominant in the NCAA Tournament by winning every game by double-digits en route to its fifth national title.

The Aztecs did start the game off hot with a 10-6 lead over the Huskies but UConn went on a 10-0 run to lead 36-24 at the half, and they never looked back or trailed at all.

The Huskies were in control for most of the game and were just keeping San Diego State at arm’s length for the majority of the game.

The closest the game came in the second half was when San Diego State went on a run midway through the second half to get it within six points, 56-50 with 7:15 left in the game.

Darrion Trammell with the steal and score! San Diego State is back within two possessions.pic.twitter.com/FMehrczIdd — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) April 4, 2023

During that run, it looked as if the Huskies were just playing with their food for a bit and allowed San Diego State to make things interesting, nothing more.

UConn then used its stout defense to smother the Aztecs who had difficulty passing the ball and getting clean looks not just in the second half but the whole game.

The Aztecs struggled to score and shot just 32% from the field and the defense did all they could to hold the Huskies to 43% but that was a big difference in this game. Free throw shooting also ailed the Aztecs as they were a respectable 15 of 20 but UConn was nearly perfect at 24 of 27.

Three-point shooting also was off the mark for San Diego State with making just 6 of 23 from downtown.

Story continues

San Diego State just couldn’t get into a good groove in this game. They would get close and UConnw could respond, specifically with rebounding as they seemingly got the big ones when it mattered.

This loss stings for San Diego State fans but at least we can all agree, we aren’t this guy who bet a cool half-million on Aztecs to cover the 7.5 points.

Monster bet on the Aztecs out of @BetMGM in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/EirVeqe8Zi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2023

In all seriousness, this season for San Diego State basketball was amazing as they had their best season ever by becoming national runners-up. The Aztecs got over the hump after years and years of disappointing exits in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, San Diego State can be considered one of the elite teams in college basketball.





Advertisement

More NCAA Tournament!

SDSU vs. UCONN: Three Keys (Plus Two) To An Aztecs NCAA Championship Win Previewing SDSU vs UCONN 2023 NCAA Championship Game! No. 5 SDSU vs. No. 4 Connecticut: Game Preview & Prediction

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire