SAN DIEGO — Swallowed up by Viejas.

It felt like a tidal wave of momentum crashed down on the Colorado State men’s basketball team and suffocated the Rams.

A nearly perfect first-half turned into a second-half nightmare in a 71-55 loss at San Diego State on Tuesday night.

The Rams were up 14 points (44-30) at halftime after shooting lights out and San Diego State star Jaedon LeDee sitting with foul trouble most of the first half.

Everyone knew San Diego State would surge in the second half but this was an overwhelming shift.

San Diego State outscored CSU 41-11 in the second half. The Rams shot a stunning 3-25 in the second half.

Everything went wrong for the Rams.

LeDee scored 14 points in the first 6 minutes of the half. CSU could not hit a shot. Fouls mounted as Joel Scott and Rashaan Mbemba fouled out and Patrick Cartier had to leave the game after apparently rolling an ankle.

CSU coach Niko Medved received a technical after a string of what he felt were questionable calls.

It's a huge missed opportunity for CSU, who could have moved ahead of SDSU and taken the tiebreaker with the season sweep with a win. It also would have been a key NCAA Tournament resume win.

Instead the Rams will have to regroup for a big home game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Mountain West-leading Utah State.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: San Diego State basketball overruns Colorado State in huge second-half comeback