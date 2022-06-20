San Diego State Aztecs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

San Diego State Aztecs Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

San Diego State Aztecs Preview

San Diego State 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | SDSU Schedule

Caden McDonald, LB Sr.

The 6-3, 235-pound veteran linebacker has made 116 tackles with 10.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss over the last three seasons – after getting his feet wet four years ago as a special teamer – and came up with an interception, seven broken up passes, and he forced a fumble. He’s a two-time First Team All-Mountain West defender over the last two years.

Jonah Tavai, DT Sr.

6-0, 295. 89 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 23 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Mountain West.

Keshawn Banks, DE Sr.

6-4, 265. 97 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 30.5 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recoveries in four seasons. 2021 and 2019 Second Team All-Mountain West, 2020 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West.

Patrick McMorris, S Sr.

6-0, 210. 101 tackles, 4 INT, 10 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery, 4 TFL in 18 games. Led the team in tackles last year. 2021 First Team All-Mountain West.

Jesse Matthews, WR Sr.

6-0, 190. 129 catches, 1,601 yards (12.4 ypc), 12 TD in three seasons.

Braxton Burmeister, QB Sr.

6-1, 205. 49-of-87 (56%), 373 yards, 2 TD, 6 INT, 131 rushing yards, 3 TD in two seasons at Oregon. 190-of-340 (56%), 2,647 yards, 16 TD, 5 INT, 714 rushing yards, 4 TD in two seasons at Virginia Tech.

Justus Tavai, DT Sr.

6-3, 295. 72 tackles, 4 sacks, 10 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries in three seasons at Hawaii.

Alama Uluave, C Sr.

6-2, 305. Starting center over the last two seasons, Honorable Mention All-Mountain West.

Jordan Byrd, RB/KR Sr.

5-9, 170. 173 carries, 963 yards (5.6 ypc), 37 catches, 159 yards, 25 yards per kickoff return with two scores, 6.7 yards per punt return over four seasons. 2021 First Team All-Mountain West, 2020 Second Team All-Mountain West.

Michael Shawcroft, LB Sr.

6-2, 220. 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10.5 TFL, 1 INT, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 fumble recoveries in three seasons.

San Diego State Aztecs Preview

San Diego State 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | SDSU Schedule



