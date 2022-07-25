<h1>San Diego State’s 2022 Record Prediction</h1>

<hr />

<b>What will San Diego State’s record be in 2022?</b>

<hr />

<h2>This could be a season to remember for the Aztecs</h2>

After a 12-2 season in which the Aztecs fell short of winning the Mountain West Championship, they will hope to win the conference in 2022. Last season was a successful one for San Diego State as they won 12 games in a season for the first time in program history.

Head coach Brady Hoke enters his third season at San Diego State. This is his second term at San Diego State, and he arguably has his best team to date. With a solid defense and one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, the Aztecs will be competing for another 12-win season.

The first four games of the season will be against non conference opponents, while the remaining eight games will be against Mountain West teams. If the Aztecs reach the Mountain West Championship Game, the game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3. Here are the predictions for each game in 2022:

Game 1, Sept. 3: vs. Arizona- W, 37-13

Game 2, Sept. 10: vs. Idaho State- W, 50-6

Game 3, Sept. 17: at Utah- L, 27-23

Game 4, Sept. 24: vs. Toledo- W, 28-23

Game 5, Sept. 30: at Boise State- W, 35-27

Game 6, Oct. 8: vs. Hawaii- W, 45-20

Game 7, Oct. 22: at Nevada- W, 21-17

Game 8, Oct. 29: at Fresno State- W, 24-23

Game 9, Nov. 5: vs. UNLV- W, 38-13

Game 10, Nov. 12: vs. San Jose State- W, 17-14

Game 11, Nov. 18: at New Mexico- W, 35-18

Game 12, Nov. 26: vs. Air Force- W, 31-27

Final Record Prediction: 11-1 Overall Record, (8-0 MW)

With an 11-1 record, the Aztecs could be in a position to play in the Mountain West Championship Game. With a win in the conference championship game and a bowl game win, the Aztecs could be a 13-win team when the season is over. The hardest game outside of the conference schedule will be against Utah. If San Diego State beats Utah and remains undefeated, a New Year’s Six bowl bid or a College Football Playoff appearance could be in the cards for the Aztecs.

