San Diego Seals secure home playoff game with victory over Panther City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After clinching a playoff berth, the San Diego Seals are seeking a top seed in the NLL.

The Seals beating Panther City at home 14-10, the win securing a home playoff game for the 2nd-ranked Seals.

When asked about the atmosphere in San Diego and at Pechanga Arena, Seals General Manager and Head Coach Patrick Merrill saying, “It means everything to us and our players and the whole organization in general.. and our entire fan base. We always play our best at home and I think our record shows.”

Round 1 of the 2024 NLL Playoffs will take place on Saturday, April 27th at Pechanga Arena.

The Seals will gear up to travel to take on the Saskatchewan Rush on April 13 and focus on finishing the regular season strong, with their sights set on their first ever league title.

