San Diego Seals gear up for semifinals best-of-three series against Albany Firewolves

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the second time ever in San Diego Seals history, the team making a semifinals appearance. The team facing the Albany Firewolves in a best-of-3 series, the Seals previously facing Albany once this season and claiming victory.

The Seals have never made a Finals appearance before, but Seals General Manager and Head Coach Patrick Merrill saying ,” We just don’t want to make the finals we want to make the whole thing.. that’s what our ultimate goal is but you can’t win the whole thing unless you get there first and you can’t get too far ahead.. you can’t dwell on the past there’s no time now.”

Faceoff is slated for 7:30 PM at Pechanga Arena on Friday night.

