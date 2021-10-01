Padres star Fernando Tatis drills massive home run out of Dodger Stadium

Fernando Tatis didn’t hold back when claiming his National League best 42nd home run of the season on Thursday night.

The San Diego Padres star went all out — and sent his ball completely out of Dodger Stadium.

Tatis, in the top of the fifth inning on Thursday night in Los Angeles, drilled a two-run shot that bounced off the left field pavilion roof and into the parking lot at Dodger Stadium. In total, the homer traveled a wild 467 feet.

The homer was the first to make it out of Dodger Stadium since Giancarlo Stanton did so in 2015 with the Miami Marlins, per MLB.com .

Tatis now has 42 home runs on the season, the best in the National League. He sits in fifth in Major League Baseball, however, and six behind Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who leads with 48.

Though he won’t claim the league title, and the Padres are already out of the playoffs, the shot on Thursday night is still a tremendous way to wrap up a season.