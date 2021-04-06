Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres grimaces in pain after taking a swing during the third inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on April 5, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left their game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night after injuring himself at the plate.

Tatis struck out swinging in the third inning at Petco Park, but collapsed to the ground at the plate grabbing his arm clearly in pain while doing so. He stayed down for several in minutes while the team’s medical staff ran out, and eventually walked off the field into the dugout.

Fernando Tatis Jr. left the game after injuring himself on this swing.



Specifics regarding Tatis’ injury are not yet known. He dealt with a minor shoulder injury during spring training — something he said has been lingering for most of his career — though it's unclear if the two injuries are related.

The 22-year-old hit 17 home runs and 62 hits in 59 games for the Padres last season, his second with the team. He signed a massive 14-year, $340 million deal with San Diego before the season started.

