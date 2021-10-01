San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits home run out of Dodger Stadium

It's been a tremendously disappointing season for the San Diego Padres, but Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to deliver thrills.

In Thursday night's 8-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tatis demolished a hanging breaking ball from pitcher Tony Gonsolin and hit it out of Dodger Stadium. The ball landed on the roof of the left-field pavilion and bounced into the stadium's north concourse. It was Tatis' 42nd home run of the season, which leads the National League and is the second-highest single-season home run total in Padres history (Greg Vaughn hit 50 in 1998).

According to Statcast, Tatis' shot out of Dodger Stadium had an exit velocity of 116.6 mph and traveled 467 feet, which makes it the second-longest home run of his career (the longest: 477 feet, in Coors Field on June 16 of this season).

This is the sixth home run to be hit out of Dodger Stadium, and first since Giancarlo Stanton – then of the Miami Marlins – belted one out on May 12, 2015. Previous to that, the St. Louis Cardinals' Mark McGwire (May 22, 1999), the Dodgers' Mike Piazza (Sept. 21, 1997), and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Willie Stargell (twice, Aug. 5, 1969 and May 8, 1973) hit balls out of Dodger Stadium.

Tatis is vying to become the first Padres player since Fred McGriff in 1992 to lead the National League in home runs. The Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall is second with 38 homers.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

