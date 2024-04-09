San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs meet in game 2 of series

Chicago Cubs (6-4) vs. San Diego Padres (6-7)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (0-0, 11.12 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, six strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-1, 6.28 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -159, Cubs +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs, leading the series 1-0.

San Diego went 82-80 overall and 44-37 at home last season. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .413.

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 38-43 record in road games last season. The Cubs averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a double and four home runs while hitting .286 for the Padres. Luis Campusano is 14-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with a .325 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, eight walks and eight RBI. Christopher Morel is 12-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (right shoulder strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.