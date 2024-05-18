San Diego native to make pro boxing debut at Pechanga Arena

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Jonny Mansour preparing for his pro boxing debut in front of his hometown of San Diego.

“It’s work time. I’m excited for this opportunity and I’m excited to have a great performance. It’s a dream come true man. I’ve always looked forward for this moment,” Mansour said.

It’s a moment 15 years in the making for the La Mesa native coming off a storied amateur career, fighting with Team USA and winning the 2023 Golden Gloves title.

“I always believed I had that professional style. So now that I’m transitioning to the pros, coming from a great amateur pedigree, it’s very exciting,” Mansour said.

The lightweight fighter is known for his elusiveness, early in his career, earning the nickname “Magic” from a teammate.

“She was like, ‘you hit me and you disappear. This is where we give you the nickname Magic.’ Since then, I love it. This is the nickname my closest people gave me and I stick to it,” Mansour said.

He’s hoping to put a spell on his next opponent and start his professional career with a win.

“I’ve been keeping the closest people around me and all of them know this is everything we’ve ever worked for. I’m very excited to just put on a great performance in my hometown of San Diego and just the best that I can be.”

Jonny “Magic” Mansour will face Anel Dudo Saturday at Pechanga Arena.

