San Diego Mojo inaugural season recap

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — As part of the first major league Pro Volleyball Association in America, the San Diego Mojo is reflecting on their inaugural season.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Head Coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. “To see the dream actually come to fruition and have a successful year out at that, has really been incredible.”

It’s an incredible journey that began with a rocky start. Mojo dropped five out of their first six matches.

Players credit Haneef-Park for getting the Mojo back on track.

“We started out rough, a little rough, in the beginning. She did a great job, [asking] what do you guys need from us as a staff, from me as a coach?” said Mojo outsider hitter Kendra Dahlke.

That leadership, led the Mojo to a 13 and 11 regular season record. The comeback earned Haneef-Park the inaugural Pro Volleyball Association Coach of the Year Award.

“I was actually pretty shocked. It’s voted on by the other coaches in the league. For them to look at meet and too see the road of success and the obstacle we had to overcome was really honoring,” said Haneef-Park.

Mojo made the playoffs in their first season, earning a third seed and eventually falling to the champions — Omaha Supernovas.

“It’s a bittersweet moment, especially knowing we were up two sets on them. It was right in the palm of our hands, to see it slip away, it really touches the heart,” said Haneef-Park.

With their eyes set on next season, the team wants to focus on more than just wins. They are their presence will impact the next generation of volleyball players in America’s Finest City.

“Seeing their smiles and seeing that this is something that they want to do one day, being able to be there and be a role model for them, it’s everything,” said Dahlke.

