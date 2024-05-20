San Diego man wins national pool championship

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A man from San Diego took home thousands of dollars in winnings after a trip to Las Vegas earlier this month, but not from playing slots or roulette.

Nayan Tamrakar won the 2024 American Poolplayers Association’s 8-Ball Classic, which was held from May 1 to 3 in Las Vegas.

The championship featured five individual tiers based on the players’ skill levels, 12 divisions and more than 3,400 players competing for about $900,000 in prize money.

Tamrakar, who is a member of San Diego’s local APA league, competed in the Purple Tier of the championship and won cash and a prize package worth $15,000.

According to the association, Tamrakar was one of about 6,000 poolplayers throughout North America who competed to qualify in the national championship. Only 1,030 advanced to play in the finals at the Westgate Las Vegas.

