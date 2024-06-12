San Diego local comes up short of SoCal Pro Series Title

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Westview alum Alafia Ayeni, 24, went head-to-head against rising star Learner Tien at Barnes Tennis Center in the SoCal Pro Series Men’s Singles Final.

It was Ayeni’s second career Final, and his first in six years after winning the ITF Title in 2018.

The former Wolverine dropped the first set 6-4, and in a best-of 3 match, Alafia had his back up against the wall in the second set. Facing elimination, Ayeni was able to fight back from being down 4-5 in the second set and force a tiebreaker, in which he took down Tien 7-5 to force a third and final set. In the third set, Ayeni would start off strong, but Tien ultimately came out victorious 6-4 to win the title.

