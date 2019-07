San Diego gains most PFL preseason selections

(STATS) - Defending champion San Diego led the way with six selections as all 10 teams were represented on the Pioneer Football League preseason team Monday.

San Diego players Michael Armstead (return specialist), Michael Bandy (wide receiver), Nick Friedel (defensive end), Kama Kamaka (linebacker), Tanner Kuljian (punter) and Emilio Martinez (running back) were named to the 29-member squad.

Butler and Drake had the second-most selections with four each. The squad included nine All-PFL first-team selections from last season.

The PFL will announce its preseason coaches poll Tuesday.

PIONEER FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON TEAM

Offense

QB - Calvin Turner Jr., Jacksonville, Jr.

RB - Wesley Dugger, Davidson, Jr.

RB - Emilio Martinez, San Diego, Jr.

FB - Garnett Nicolas, Jacksonville, So.

WR - Michael Bandy, San Diego, Sr.

WR - Steve Burdette, Dayton, Sr.

WR - Steven Doran, Drake, Gr.

TE - Adam Trautman, Dayton, R-Sr.

OL - Ethan Steinbacher, Davidson, Sr.

OL - Dane Cordell, Jacksonville, R-Jr.

OL - Michael Niese, Dayton, Sr.

OL - Dan Wittekind, Marist, Sr.

OL - Josh Poe, Morehead State, R-Sr.

Defense

DL - Gavin Dineen, Drake, Sr.

DL - Nick Friedel, San Diego, R-Jr.

DL - Bryce Perry-Martin, Davidson, Sr.

DL - Erin Morgan, Drake, Gr.

LB - Andrew Lutgens, Dayton, Sr.

LB - Colby Duncan, Stetson, R-Sr.

LB - Mason Brunner, Butler, Sr.

LB - Kama Kamaka, San Diego, Jr.

DB - Will Warner, Drake, Sr.

DB - J.J. Henderson, Stetson-R-Jr.

DB - Luke Sennett, Butler, R-Sr.

DB - Jamari Booker, Valparaiso, Sr.

Special Teams

PK - Drew Bevelhimer, Butler, Sr.

P - Tanner Kuljian, San Diego, R-Jr.

RS - Michael Armstead, San Diego, Sr.

LS - Mason Brunner, Butler, Sr.