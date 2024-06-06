San Diego FC signs international soccer star Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego FC has just added an international soccer star to their talented rooster.

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, a 28-year-old Mexican player, officially signed a four-year contract with the team, according to an announcement by the club Thursday. The contract goes until the end of the 2028 MLS season with two option years.

Lozano is now the first “Designated Player” in San Diego FC history. This means the player’s salary and/or transfer fees exceed the league’s maximum salary budget charge. The club will be responsible for the difference.

“Signing a player of the international stature of ‘Chucky’ Lozano is the biggest possible endorsement of our project in San Diego,” said San Diego FC Owner and Chairman, Sir Mohamed Mansour. “His journey from Pachuca, Mexico to the world stage resonates with how Right to Dream provides opportunities for talent everywhere, and we hope that story can inspire and motivate the next generation of talent in San Diego and around the world.”

Lozano’s current club, PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, has made an agreement with San Diego FC to transfer the Mexican soccer star on Jan. 1, 2025. Until then, the winger will continue playing for his current Eredivisie league team.

“We are excited to make history as we officially welcome ‘Chucky’ Lozano to San Diego FC as the Club’s first Designated Player,” said the San Diego FC’s CEO Tom Penn. “’Chucky’ is a world-class talent, and we couldn’t think of a better star to be the face of our Club and represent our region. We are thrilled to have him join our Club as we look to build a team that will challenge for trophies. ‘Chucky’ is one of the most decorated Mexican internationals in the world, and we look forward to seeing him shine in San Diego and MLS in 2025.”

San Diego FC will officially introduce Lozano to fans in San Diego on Thursday, June 13 during a press conference at Snapdragon Stadium.

