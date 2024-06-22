San Diego FC opens team store in Mission Valley Mall

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego FC opened its official team store in the Mission Valley Mall Friday with a ribbon cutting. A select group of fans, friends and family were invited to the grand opening with the store opening to the public Saturday at 3 p.m.

“I’m very proud, this took a lot of effort from everyone on team,” said Bruno Meli, senior vice president of club operations and retail.

Meli says the goal behind the store was to create a homebase for fans. Inside the space, there’s merchandise, accessories, a gaming area and even a soccer simulator.

“It has a simulator that’s never been seen in North America. It will have a customization station that allows people to express their fandom, and it will have a gaming station for all our gamers,” Meli said. “It’s really an innovative concept.”

The excitement among soccer fans is evident as many bought t-shirts and sweatshirts, while sharing their enthusiasm over the newest play to sign, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano.

“My heart stopped,” said soccer fan Matthew Buse regarding Lozano’s signing. “This is the start of football for men’s soccer here in San Diego. Everyone in San Diego is ready for soccer.”

