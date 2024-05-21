San Diego FC & Club Tijuana announce 5-year partnership

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The birth of the Border Classico, as San Diego FC & Club Tijuana announce plan to play a friendly match against each other at Snapdragon Stadium for the next 5 years.

The two neighboring clubs also announce a plan to work together in growing young players in their academies.

