San Diego Fan Makes Epic Foul Ball Catch With Her Beer Cup -- And Celebrates Like A Boss

A woman attending Tuesday night’s game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves ended up being the biggest hit of the night despite never making it onto the field.

Gabby DiMarco was at Petco Park in San Diego enjoying a beer when Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte hit a foul ball into the stands at the top of the 5th inning.

The ball went flying straight toward the 23-year-old, but she wasn’t crying foul ― even when it landed in her beer.

“It bounced from behind me, I was trying to catch it all, and it landed in my cup,” she told MLB.com.

Meet Gabby DiMarco, the fan at the Padres game who caught the foul ball in her beer, and finished it:



A true champion to the end, DiMarco celebrated by chugging her brewski ― without removing the ball.

“So many people were cheering, ‘Chug!’ I was like, ‘Absolutely I will chug this beer. Are you kidding me?’” she told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I still have the ball in my cup, and I’m never going to lose it.”