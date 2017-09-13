San Diego fan buys 'No Freaking Loyalty' billboard near Chargers stadium in Los Angeles

When the Los Angeles Chargers come in to their temporary stadium in Carson, California, this week for their first game in their new city, they’ll be trolled by a billboard.

San Diego fan Joseph Macrae raised $10,000 on GoFundMe and paid for the rotating digital image billboard near the StubHub Center. It will be up, at Main Street next to the 405 freeway, for Sunday’s regular-season home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

There will be five images in all, according to Macrae, the first that shows NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with “No Freaking Loyalty” on it.

405 south next week! This is one of five images that will be up for three weeks on the digital billboard. With a big surprise on game day pic.twitter.com/nX0O9j9QrC — SD Sign Guy (@jmt619) September 10, 2017





Macrae told Fox 5 in San Diego that the billboard company assured him it will not take down the images, even if the NFL asks. The billboard will be up for three weeks.

Macrae said he was born and raised in San Diego and didn’t miss a Chargers game in 25 years. After last season, when Chargers owner Dean Spanos couldn’t get taxpayers to fund a new stadium, he moved his team to Los Angeles and will eventually share a stadium in Inglewood with the Rams.

Macrae said some of the images he paid for will also include messages for St. Louis Rams and Oakland Raiders fans, who have watched or will watch their teams relocate.

“Have you been an NFL fan your whole life only to have your team suddenly taken away from your city?” Macrae said on his GoFundMe page. “You may have been the most loyal and dedicated supporter but it didn’t matter in the end. Have you ever wanted to tell the NFL how you actually feel? This is your chance.”

Macrae has gone on a crusade to let Spanos know how he feels. He heckled Spanos at a rally in January and then tweeted that his venom was only for the Chargers owner.

I did what I did for every SD fan that wanted to say something to Dean. No disrespect to the players. — SD Sign Guy (@jmt619) January 18, 2017





Los Angeles Chargers owner and chairman of the board Dean Spanos moved his team this offseason. (AP) More

