San Diego could get an AAF team

The NFL has abandoned San Diego. The AAF may be embracing it.

Via Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union Tribune, the upstart Alliance of American Football is “on track” to make the Chargers’ former home one of the three remaining locations of the initial eight AAF franchises.

“I don’t have any information to share at this time,” a league spokesman recently told Krasovic on the issue.

It would be a great development for a city that remains a preferred destination, and it could be a great rebound opportunity for fans that would like nothing more than to stick it to the NFL by supporting a non-NFL professional football team.

If San Diego gets one of the three remaining teams, that leaves two others (#math) to still be awarded. Maybe other former NFL cities like St. Louis and (soon) Oakland will get them.