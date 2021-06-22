Sanó crushes walk-off home run
Miguel Sanó crushes walk-off two-run home run to left-center field, winning the game for the Twins 7-5 in the bottom of the 12th
A former sports journalist for the first time publicly revealed she was raped during a work interview by a Major League Baseball player. Kat O’Brien wrote in an essay published Sunday in The New York Times that she was attacked as she talked to the player in his hotel room some two decades ago when she was 22 years old, writing about sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, more women will feel comfortable speaking up when something is inappropriate,” O’Brien wrote.
David Ross immediately benched Javier Baez after his blunder on the bases.
Vashti Cunningham, who was 18 when she competed at the 2016 Olympics, has the No. 1 mark in the world this year.
Ben Simmons' reluctance to contribute has become historically bad, and on Sunday night he made a decision that was inexcusable. By Adam Hermann
Cubs manager David Ross pulled Javy Bez out of the game after a baserunning error in the fourth.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
NBA legend Magic Johnson said on ESPN that the Ben Simmons era in Philly is over. Ben… it’s time for a change. It’s time for a change because he can’t recover from this, Magic Johnson. According to Magic, the damage has been done both inside the locker room and within the fanbase
Powerful pitching from a freshman starter and a high-powered closer, and timely hitting from a familiar source helps the Wolfpack overcome Vanderbilt.
If there is one person to blame for the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks, it’s Ben Simmons. The supposed final piece of "The Process," Simmons has become more of a liability than help for the 76ers. Simmons and Joel Embiid were supposed to lead the 76ers to the promised land. Simmons has some positive aspects of his game, such as his playmaking ability and defense, but his weaknesses are too prominent. He can't shoot and it's arguable he's afraid to shoot. He shot the ball only four
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears on the new episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. And something he says will have people talking in barber shops and beyond. HBO has posted a promo for the episode. Regarding his 2020 foray into free agency, Brady says this about an unnamed NFL franchise: “One of the teams, they [more]
Shaquille O'Neal challenged Ben Simmons to be aggressive in Game 7 and Simmons finished with 5 points.
Why did the Boston Celtics make the Kemba Walker trade with the Thunder? C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens provided a few reasons Monday.
New York Islanders star Mathew Barzal felled Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta with a cross-check to the face in Tampa Bay's blowout victory in Game 5.
Embiid couldn't believe it.
Here's how all 30 teams stack up in the MLB Power Rankings after the third week of June.
Andy Reid tried to take the high road but Le'Veon Bell just isn't buying it.
The Astros have caught fire over the past month, winning 16 of 20 to take over the top spot in USA TODAY Sports' weekly MLB power rankings.
The Giants had a difficult choice to make with Alex Dickerson and Darin Ruf coming back from the IL. They optioned LaMonte Wade Jr. and Jason Vosler to Triple-A.
Nets GM Sean Marks will be making roster changes before the start of next season.
Edison Mora, a minor leaguer in the San Francisco Giants organization, gives girlfriend Laura Torres a subtle signal every time he steps to the plate.