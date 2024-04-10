San Antonio visits Oklahoma City after Gilgeous-Alexander's 40-point game

San Antonio Spurs (20-59, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (54-25, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -15.5; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City takes on the San Antonio Spurs after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 112-105 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

The Thunder are 34-16 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in the league with 52.2 points in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 14.4.

The Spurs are 13-36 against conference opponents. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 2.3.

The Thunder's 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.7% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won 132-118 in the last matchup on March 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Wembanyama is averaging 21.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.6 blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Gordon Hayward: out (posterior tibialis).

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: out for season (ankle), Cedi Osman: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: out for season (foot), Keldon Johnson: out (foot), Dominick Barlow: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.